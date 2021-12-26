© 2022 WYSO
Cape Town local remembers Archbishop Desmond Tutu

By Eyder Peralta
Published December 26, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST

EYDER PERALTA, HOST:

And speaking of gifts, we'll close this hour remembering a great one - Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The Arch - as he was known to his Anglican parishioners in Cape Town and to the rest of South Africa, which, along with Nelson Mandela, he helped lead out of apartheid - died today. Akhi Khan was reflecting outside of St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, where the Arch used to deliver his powerful sermons.

AKHI KHAN: I think the Arch was a unique and wonderful - like Mandela - person that God gifted the Earth or the world, and I can't think of anybody with that kind of moral compass.

PERALTA: And Brent Goliath was dropping off flowers outside of the cathedral.

BRENT GOLIATH: His significance supersedes the boundaries of being an Anglican. It really supersedes it to the point of, you know, the time of being a freedom fighter. So his significance is multifaceted. I was very emotional this morning when I heard that he passed away. I thank God that he's been there for us.

(SOUNDBITE OF ROBERT GLASPER'S "RECKONER (LIVE AT CAPITOL STUDIOS/2014)")

PERALTA: This is WEEKEND EDITION from NPR News. I'm Eyder Peralta. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Weekend Edition
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
