© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Japanese professor develops lickable TV screen which imitates food flavors

Published December 24, 2021 at 5:34 AM EST

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. Food shows make me crave whatever's on screen, but making it - that's a lot of work. Luckily, Professor Homei Miyashita at Meiji University in Japan is developing a TV screen that can imitate the flavor of food. It's called Taste the TV. Canisters spray flavor on hygienic film. The film rolls over a screen to be licked. So far, it can create the flavor of chocolate. Excellent start, but what about tacos? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition