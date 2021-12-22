Adele's album '21' was released a decade ago. Now she's made history

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Adele's album "21" was released a decade ago. She's now made history, becoming the first female artist to have an album spend 10 consecutive years on the Billboard Top 200. She's only the 10th artist to hit the milestone, joining the likes of Metallica and Bob Marley. The album would have to spend more than eight more years on the chart to break the all-time record set by Pink Floyd. Now, rumor has it - and go easy on me if I'm wrong - but anything's possible. It's MORNING EDITION.