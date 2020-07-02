Watch Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf Episode 4 Featuring Quinn Christopherson

On Thursday, July 2, Bob Boilen was joined by 2019 Tiny Desk Contest winner, Quinn Christopherson, in episode four of Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf, where Christopherson shared some of his favorite entries from the thousands that were submitted to the 2020 Contest. "When people enter this Contest, [they] put out what is best," Christopherson said. "When I got to sit and take everybody's best in, it was really inspiring for me. I learned a lot from everybody."

One of the inspiring artists who entered the Contest, J.Rob from Grand Rapids, Mich., joined Boilen and Christopherson in the livestream. Christopherson said J.Rob's entry, "Black Super Hero," "is a song that people need to hear. Every word of this song is important." The hosts also spoke to the artist known as Madame The Band about her multi-instrumental playing style.

We're now halfway through the Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf series. You can watch previous episodes in this playlist and tune in to NPR Music's YouTube channel every week at 3 p.m. ET to watch more episodes live.

