Sheryl Crow, Live At NPR's Tiny Desk Fest

Twenty-five years ago this fall, Sheryl Crow was in the midst of a massive career breakthrough. Her inescapable hit "All I Wanna Do" was entrenched in the Top 5 — it would later win the Grammy for Record of the Year — and her 1993 debut album, Tuesday Night Music Club, was well on its way to selling more than 7 million copies in the U.S. alone. The years since have been similarly kind. A heavily decorated but eternally approachable rock-and-roll lifer, Crow has released 11 albums and won nine Grammys en route to her latest, a duets collection called Threads.

Crow has said Threads will be her last album — she'll continue to churn out singles as she pleases — and if it is, she's going out on an auspicious note. Clocking in at 74 minutes, the 17-song set features collaborations with a wild abundance of all-timers (Stevie Nicks, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Chuck D, Eric Clapton, Sting, Johnny Cash, Keith Richards, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Emmylou Harris, James Taylor, Vince Gill and more), as well as contemporary stars (and Tiny Desk veterans) like Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Andra Day, Gary Clark Jr., Jason Isbell, St. Vincent and Lucius.

