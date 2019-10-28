Raphael Saadiq, Live At NPR's Tiny Desk Fest

Raphael Saadiq is a national treasure. He played bass on tour with Prince. Penned D'Angelo's biggest hits. Helped Solange grab A Seat At The Table. And stretched the legacy of soul with his own material — from Tony! Toni! Toné! to Lucy Pearl to an impeccable solo discography — in between.

But this time it's personal. His new album, Jimmy Lee, is an exorcism of family tragedy and trauma, personified in blood, bone and blues. It's the story of American dysfunction run rampant, while the survivors find the guts to music their way through the pain. This time, Saadiq lights up the darkness by revealing his own. He's never sounded brighter.

Raphael Saadiq is making a rare second appearance at the Tiny Desk as part of NPR's Tiny Desk Fest on Thursday, Oct. 31, along with rising R&B star Lucky Daye. You can stream his entire set live on this page, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

