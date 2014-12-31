The ‘Tastemakers’ Who Shape Our Food Trends

This program was originally broadcast June 27, 2014.

From cronuts to kale chips to gluten-free, a look at food crazes and the people who create them.

You may think you’re immune to food trends, but odds are you’re not. Compare your diet today to ten years ago. If there’s not some new Greek yogurt or blueberries or different greens or dishes in there, you’re tough. And then there are the blazing meteors of kale and chia seed, Korean tacos and cronuts and the mad fad of cupcakes everywhere. Who launches food trends? Who whips them up and rolls them out and shapes the way we eat, the cravings we embrace, the shopping list we carry? This hour On Point: the tastemakers and the boiling world of food trends.

— Tom Ashbrook

Guests

David Sax, food writer. Author of the new book “The Tastemakers: Why We’re Crazy For Cupcakes But Fed Up With Fondue.” Also author of “Save the Deli: In Search of Perfect Pastrami, Crusty Rye, and the Heart of Jewish Delicatessen.” (@saxdavid)

Dominique Ansel, owner of Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York City. Creator of the Cronut. (@DominiqueAnsel)

