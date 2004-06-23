© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poor Ticket Sales Nix Lollapalooza Fest Revival

By Bill Wyman,
Madeleine Brand
Published June 23, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

NPR's Madeleine Brand speaks with NPR arts editor Bill Wyman about the cancellation of this year's Lollapalooza music festival, due to poor ticket sales.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Tags

Music
Bill Wyman
As the assistant managing editor overseeing NPR News’ arts coverage, Bill Wyman and his staff offer listeners thoughtful and in-depth reporting on film, the fine arts, the performing arts, media, Internet culture, and digital technology. Wyman joined NPR in 2003.
Madeleine Brand
Madeleine Brand is the host of NPRs newest and fastest-growing daily show, Day to Day. She conducts interviews with newsmakers (Iraqi politicians, US senators), entertainment figures (Bernardo Bertolluci, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Ricky Gervais), and the everyday people affected by the news (an autoworker laid off at GM, a mother whose son was killed in Iraq).