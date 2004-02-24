Bono and Sheridan, 'In America'

<b>Web Extra:</b> Hear an Extended Version of Alex Chadwick's Interview with Bono and Jim Sheridan Listen • 0:00

Rob Sachs, NPR News / / From left: Bono, NPR's Alex Chadwick and Jim Sheridan at the NPR West studios in Los Angeles.

/ / Cover for the soundtrack CD for the Jim Sheridan film In America (Atlantic 2003)

Bono — AKA Paul Hewson — is famous worldwide as the frontman and principal lyricist for the band U2. He's also made headlines recently for advocating for debt relief for Third World nations and for more resources to combat AIDS.

Last year, Bono and his band mates were nominated for an Oscar for their song "The Hands that Built America," heard on the soundtrack to Martin Scorsese's film Gangs of New York.

This year, the song "Time Enough for Tears" from Jim Sheridan's film In America was nominated for a Golden Globe award. The song is co-written by Bono, Gavin Friday and Maurice Seezer and performed by Andrea Corr.

In America, loosely based on Sheridan's own experiences with his family in New York City in the 1980s, is up for three Academy Awards. Sheridan and fellow Irishman Bono have known each other for years, and spoke with NPR's Alex Chadwick recently about working together and balancing fame and fortune with living a simple life in Ireland.

