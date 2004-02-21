'Hoosiers' Hero Relives the Glory Fifty Years Later

On the 50th anniversary of the high school basketball game that became the inspiration for the movie Hoosiers, NPR's Scott Simon talks to Bobby Plump in Indianapolis.

Plump made the last-second shot that gave the team from tiny Milan High School the Indiana state championship over much larger Muncie Central High School. He relives the last 18 seconds of the championship game, when, with the game tied at 30-30, he got the ball, ran down the clock and made his shot over Muncie defenders.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.