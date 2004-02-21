© 2022 WYSO
Chip Monck: The Name in Lights

Published February 21, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

He's been called the D.W. Griffith of stage shows. His lighting and stagecraft has turned musical acts into major productions. And he's known to millions for his serindipitous speaking appearance at Woodstock.

Now, 64-year-old Edward "Chip" Monck is being honored with the stage and lighting industry's highest honor, the 2004 Parnelli Lifetime Achievement Award. NPR's Scott Simon talked with Monck about his lifetime behind the spotlight.

