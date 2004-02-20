© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Errol Morris' 'Fog of War' Nominated for Oscar

Fresh Air
Published February 20, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

(Originally broadcast Jan. 5, 2004.) His new documentary, The Fog of War has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. The film is a profile of the man many considered to be the architect of the Vietnam conflict, Robert McNamara. Morris' other films include The Thin Blue Line, Vernon, Florida, Gates of Heaven, and Fast, Cheap, and Out of Control. He's also done a number of commercials. His clients include Apple, Nike, Miller High Life and PBS.

Copyright 2004 Fresh Air

Tags

Fresh Air