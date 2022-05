Satirists Bruce Kluger and David Slavin poke fun at Hollywood's tendency to make movies that seem familiar to audiences. Kluger and Slavin take the idea to its extremes with a mock "focus group" that tries to recast Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ with all the ingredients of a typical Mel Gibson film. They want Danny Glover and Joe Pesci in featured roles.

