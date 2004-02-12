© 2022 WYSO
'The Condor Years: How Pinochet and his Allies Brought Terrorism to Three Continents'

Fresh Air
Published February 12, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

A new book investigates Operation Condor, the secret alliance between six Latin American military dictatorships in the 1970s. It was formed to track down the regimes’ enemies and assassinate them. Author John Dinges is a former managing editor of NPR News, and has written for The Washington Post and Time. He teaches journalism at Columbia University. His book is The Condor Years: How Pinochet and his Allies Brought Terrorism to Three Continents.

