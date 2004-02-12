Bird Flu Found in New Jersey Chickens

Officials in New Jersey confirmed today that bird flu has been detected in poultry there. This latest incident of avian flu follows the destruction in Delaware of nearly 100,000 chickens after flocks at two farms were infected. The variant of avian flu detected in the Northeast is different from the one infecting humans in Southeast Asia. Nonetheless, poultry farmers across the region are nervous about the potential economic impact, as NPR's Brian Naylor discovered on a visit to Delaware.

