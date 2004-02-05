© 2022 WYSO
Bush Answers Iraq War Critics in S.C.

By Don Gonyea
Published February 5, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

President Bush defends the U.S.-led war in Iraq during a visit to Charleston, S.C. Bush says the invasion of Iraq was "the right thing to do" based on intelligence available at the time. The United States has not yet found any weapons of mass destruction there. Hear NPR's Don Gonyea.

