Commentary: Muslim Chaplain

An investigation into possible security breaches at the military base at Guantanamo Bay continues. An Air Force translator and a Muslim Army chaplain who worked at the U.S. prison camp for terrorism suspects are both in custody, though the chaplain has not been charged. The translator is facing 32 criminal charges, including espionage and aiding the enemy. This story of Muslims in the U.S. armed forces accused of disloyalty reminds commentator Askia Muhammad of his own military past.

