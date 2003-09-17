© 2022 WYSO
Clark Confirms White House Run

By Greg Allen
Published September 17, 2003 at 12:00 AM EDT

Retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark formally declared his presidential candidacy Wednesday in Little Rock, Ark.

The four-star general, who served as NATO Supreme Commander during the war in Kosovo, becomes the tenth candidate in the Democratic field. The former Rhodes Scholar graduated from West Point, where he later taught economics during a 34-year military career.

At 58, Clark has never run for public office before. In recent months he has been the subject of a "draft Wesley Clark" movement and has staked out positions on a number of domestic issues, declaring himself to be in favor of a woman's right to choose and backing affirmative action.

