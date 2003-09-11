Three People Reflect on Changes Since Sept. 11

All Things Considered talks with three people about how their worlds have changed since Sept. 11, 2001. Rick King is the assistant fire chief of Shanksville's volunteer fire department and owner of Ida's Country Store. He talks with us about the change in his small town's character. We also talk with Anna Switzer, principal of City Hall Academy, about downtown Manhattan, and Col. Philip Smith, deputy director of Army personnel, about working in the rebuilt section of the Pentagon.

Copyright 2003 NPR