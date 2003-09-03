© 2022 WYSO
California Prepares for West Nile

By John Nielsen
Published September 3, 2003 at 12:00 AM EDT

First it was the economy. Then it was the recall. Now, as if the state of California needed more, the potentially lethal West Nile virus has arrived. Experts on mosquito-borne diseases found the virus in an isolated corner of the state last month. They also found signs that it's still spreading.

To find out more about where the virus might go next and what it might do when it gets there, NPR's John Nielsen met with West Nile experts in three very different parts of the state.

John Nielsen
John Nielsen covers environmental issues for NPR. His reports air regularly on NPR's award-winning news magazines, All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition. He also prepares documentaries for the NPR/National Geographic Radio Expeditions series, which is heard regularly on Morning Edition. Nielsen also occasionally serves as the substitute host for several NPR News programs.